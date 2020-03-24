Amitabh Bachchan shares pic as a teenager, writes ‘this was taken before parents of today’s young stars were even conceived’

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 17:05 IST

In the last couple of days, Amitabh Bachchan has been rather active asking fans to take all the necessary care and precaution against coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, however, he shared an old of himself, in what appeared to be a break from the last couple of days.

Sharing it, he wrote, “... once upon a time in .. ?!NAAAH .. no year to be given.. perhaps .. none of today’s young film generation stars’ parents had even been conceived by then ..Damn , I’m old !! Aaarrggh”. Some time later, he posted a picture of himself at his personal gym and wrote: “Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight !!!” The post saw film personalities like Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Manish Malhotra comment on it. Sidharth said : “love n respect sir” while Manish dropped heart and thumbs up emojis. Shraddha too added heart emojis.

Only on Monday, he had paid rich tribute to the medical and nursing fraternity by posting a picture of nurse rocking a cut-out of India and had written: “to honour to respect to bow to them .. all that have continued to work in extenuating circumstances.”

T 3480 -"We literally have to remind ourself all the time, that being afraid of things going wrong isn't the way to make things go right. " ~ Ef Kv



हमें अपने को,याद दिलाना होगा हर बार,की, इस डर के साथ रहना की ,हर चीज़ तो ग़लत होने वाली है, से बात सही नहीं होने वाली ! ~ अ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2020

On Twitter too he had been active. Asking humanity to keep fighting despite all odds, he had written: “We literally have to remind ourself all the time, that being afraid of things going wrong isn’t the way to make things go right.”

