Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek join Mukesh Ambani, Akash and Shloka for prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja. See pics

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:11 IST

Sunday saw Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek Bachchan and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja. The city is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with much fanfare.

While Amitabh and Abhishek were seen praying together, Mukesh was seen offering prayers along with his sons Anant and Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka.Together, all of them offered ‘aarti’ to Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja, which is considered one of the most prominent Ganpati pandals in Mumbai.

T 3282 - In the blessings of Ganapati ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/iBrfdx90H6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 9, 2019

Mukesh Ambani with Family seeks blessings of #LalbaugchaRaja We're sure Bappa will bless him and his family with wealth and happiness. @reliancejio @mukeshambani641 @NitaMAmbani #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/vqZOwhl0zV — Lalbaugcha Raja (@LalbaugchaRaja) September 8, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan seeks blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja. @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan



We're sure Bappa will bless him and his family with wealth and happiness.



Catch the #live streaming of #lalbaugcharaja on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. pic.twitter.com/OSUSN7Wqe0 — Lalbaugcha Raja (@LalbaugchaRaja) September 8, 2019

The huge idol is crafted in a traditional manner and has been installed in a beautiful pandal with ISRO’s ambitious Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft as its theme. Hordes of devotees throng the pandal during the 10-day festivities to pay obeisance to their beloved Bappa. The festivities will culminate on September 12 this year.

The Ambani family also hosted a private Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their Mumbai home, Antilia, last week. Many Bollywood celebrities – including Abhishek, Amitabh and wife Jaya were present on the occasion. Others from the fraternity who attended the event include Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Kajol, Vicky Kaushal and designer Manish Malhotra. Cricketers Hardik Pandya, Parthiv Patel, Ajit Agarkar and Yuvraj Singh were also spotted at the event.

Amitabh and Abhishek also attended an event to honour PV Sindhu later on Sunday. A video from the event showed Abhishek meeting actor Vivek Oberoi, his father Suresh Oberoi, his mother Yashodhara and his wife Priyanka.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 12:09 IST