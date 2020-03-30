Amitabh Bachchan wants to delete the year 2020 and reinstall it, because ‘it has a virus’. See humorous new post

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 07:49 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is quarantined at home, like most of the country, amid the coronavirus lockdown. And he’s getting impatient with the year 2020. The actor took to social media to share a humorous take on the situation.

“Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew? This version is with virus!” he wrote alongside a picture of himself on Instagram. The post has been ‘liked’ over 100000 times. A similar post, without the picture, was shared by the actor on Twitter. His tweet has been ‘liked’ over 17000 times.

Amitabh has been spreading awareness about the outbreak, and precautions one can take to curb its spread, by appearing in public service announcement videos. He collaborated with numerous stars to talk about the virus, and how it can be tackled effectively.

Amitabh even wrote a blog post about it recently. In it, the actor wrote, “In times of uncertainty, in times of the unknown, in times of the lack of information and direction .. be safe , be in care and be strong .. and be in precaution. It has been quite remarkable to experience the care affection and concern from the entire human universe .. a coming together to battle, to fight, against a common enemy. Rarely has there been occasion when the humaneness of the human has displayed uniformity .. we may be in different colour, caste, creed, religion, belief, language or territory .. each one of us in its spontaneity has extended voluntarily that hand of hope succour and suggestive help to one and all .. the emotion , the intent is deliberate and with just one goal .. be safe .. be alive and live.”

On janta curfew day, Amitabh and his family, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta and wife Jaya all went to the roof of their house in Mumbai, and applauded the efforts of essential service providers.

The actor has several releases on the docket -- Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra, and Jhund.

