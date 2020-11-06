Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol share first pic of newborn son, reveal his powerful name

bollywood

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 12:02 IST

Actor Amrita Rao and her RJ husband Anmol have chosen a name for their newborn son and it is a powerful one. On Friday, Anmol took to Instagram to share the first picture of his son and reveal his name.

The photo showed the baby’s tiny hand in his parents’ hands. He has been named Veer. “Hello World... Meet Our Son #Veer He is lookin at his 1st BroFist frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings ~Amrita Rao RJ Anmol,” Anmol captioned his post.

The couple announced the birth of the baby boy in a joint statement last week, via a spokesperson: “Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings.”

Speaking to The Times of India in an interview, Amrita had talked about how being pregnant during the coronavirus lockdown had its benefits. “My baby got only pure home-cooked food, as both the grandmothers pitched in and took turns to stay with us. A nuclear family suddenly became a joint family. The bonding, spending quality time, having family conversations, eating together, praying together and enjoying planning the ‘little things’ together will surely inculcate such sanskars in my baby, too.”

Talking about becoming a mother, she said, “I can’t stop staring at my baby’s face and my husband Anmol’s priceless expression of joy. I’m still in a state of wonderment. The phenomenon of giving birth to another human being is unfathomable and divine. There is a God.”

Also read | Priyanka Chopra reveals 2 most uncomfortable outfits she’s ever worn: ‘The tape came off, I was holding up dress with namaste pose’

Anmol had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Lockdown was a blessing in disguise. Who gets the opportunity to be together 24 hours a day at such a time? We didn’t move out at all and were very strict and particular about that aspect. My show was going to come in March but it has come at a point when at the same time I am going to become a father.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter