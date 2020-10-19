e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anees Bazmee: Theatres are open but do people have money in their pockets for entertainment?

Anees Bazmee: Theatres are open but do people have money in their pockets for entertainment?

While filmmaker Anees Bazmee admits that entertainment is important , he is not sure how people will respond to the reopening of cinemas at present.

bollywood Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 14:37 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Director Anees Bazmee was shooting his next Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 before the lockdown.
Director Anees Bazmee was shooting his next Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 before the lockdown.
         

As theatres reopen in the country almost after seven months, there is a release schedule planned for the coming films which is a mix of old and new films. But uncertainty still looms over whether people would be willing to go to theatres in large numbers, according to director Anees Bazmee, who feels that because of the economic crisis the purchasing power of the people has diminished.

“It is a nice that theatres have reopened. I mean if everything in the country has resumed so why isolate cinemas? But I am still too not sure what will be the outcome, whether people will want to go to theatres, because logon ke paas paisa nahi hai shayad. If people have money they would first get their basic necessities rather than spending on a movie ticket,”shares Bazmee.

The No Entry (2005) feels that while he admits that entertainment is important , he admits that he is not sure how people will respond to it. 
View this post on Instagram

#ThrowbackThursday Miss being behind the camera.

A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee) on

“Of course people love to be entertained and take their mind off from what’s happening. Watching a film is a community experience and uska maza hi kuchh aur hota hai. That is the magic. I am very optimistic that it will come back to normal one day. But logon ki jeb mein kya paisa hai entertainment ke liye? Woh ek sochne wali baat hai,”the 57-year-old adds.

While cinemas remained shut, OTTs took prominence in the past few months and Bazmee welcomes this move and says that he too wishes to dabble with the medium in the near future.

“OTTs zabardast jagah hai. Theatrical is a different experience and so is OTT. I also want to do something on OTT very soon. But having said that the big screen impact cannot be replace,” he says.

The filmmaker is looking forward to resuming the shoot of his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which stars Kartik Aaryan.

“I was shooting for my film in Lucknow and then in March after the shutdown went to Mumbai from where I went to Lonavala with my family. I have been here ever since,” he concludes.

tags
top news
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
Which country wields most power in Asia? US leads but China is catching up
Which country wields most power in Asia? US leads but China is catching up
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In