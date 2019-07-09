India Vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final: Anil Kapoor, Sanjay, Aditya Roy Kapur cheer for Team India at Old Trafford

Anil Kapoor and his brother Sanjay Kapoor are currently in Manchester, England, enjoying the ICC World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. The actors are enjoying the best time, chilling in the stadium with a few veterans of the cricketing world.

Sanjay shared pictures and videos of the two with their friends from the stadium. “#bleedingblue,” he captioned the picture. Anil’s daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor commented, “Hahahahah cricket obsessed family ya.” Sanjay’s daughter Shanaya also left a comment. “Cool jacket dad,” she wrote.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is also watching the match at the Old Trafford. The 33-year-old actor who is busy shooting for some of his forthcoming films took out time for his favourite sport and visited the stadium to support team India.

The actor shared the picture of the cricket pitch on Instagram and simply captioned the picture with the emoji of the national flag. Several stars left comments on the post as soon as Aditya uploaded the picture.

Richa Chaddha who was the first one to comment, wrote, “Great view!.” Kunal Kemmu who will be seen sharing screen space with the actor in ‘Malang’ posted cheering emojis. While Prateik Babbar also posted cheering emoticon on the post.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in the period drama film Kalank, will next be seen in Sadak 2, a sequel to 1991 film which will be directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Malang which also stars Disha Patani and Anil.

