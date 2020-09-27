e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor share throwback pics to celebrate mom Nirmal’s birthday

Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor share throwback pics to celebrate mom Nirmal’s birthday

Marking the birthday of their mom Nirmal Kapoor, brothers Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor posted heartfelt notes and throwback pictures on social media.

bollywood Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Brothers Boney, Anil and Sanjay shared birthday messages for their mother Nirmal Kapoor.
Brothers Boney, Anil and Sanjay shared birthday messages for their mother Nirmal Kapoor.
         

Actor Anil Kapoor wished his mother Nirmal Kapoor on Saturday with a heartfelt note and also posted throwback pictures of her on Instagram. His actor-filmmaker brother Sanjay Kapoor and producer brother Boney Kapoor also shared nostalgia-filled images.

Sharing a black and white picture of his mom, Anil wrote on Instagram, “Mothers always surprise us with their inner strength and selfless love they have for their children and as you become a parent yourself you realise so much more.... in this lockdown my mom has been tough as a rock and she was still not thinking about herself but concerned and worried about us... love you mum you are the the best mummy in the world .. Happy Birthday .”

Sanjay Kapoor and Suniel Shetty were quick to comment with heart emojis on the post. Nirmal Kapoor is the wife of late filmmaker Surinder Kapoor.

 

Sanjay also posted a few pictures from many family functions and wrote, “Happy birthday Mom we love you.”

 
View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Mom ❤️❤️ we love you 🤗🤗

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

Sharing a monochrome picture of his mom, Boney tweeted, “Happy Birthday Mom, the anchor of our family, the woman without whom none of us would be. The heart of our family, whose love for us grows everyday, the Rolls Royce of our family, whose value in our life keeps growing with each passing year.”

Also read: Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay posts pic from their wedding after domestic violence controversy

 

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor had said that he lives just 5 kms away from his grandmother’s house but cannot go and meet her amid Covid-19 pandemic. Sharing a throwback photo of his grandparents, Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor, Arjun had written, “My dadu & dadi. I grew up with them in a joint family unfortunately my grand dad passed away just before I became an actor he couldn’t see me make a mark in the profession when the toiled to give our family our foundation. My dadi (she’s on insta btw @nirmalkapoorbombay) who is too cool is hail hearty and lives in our family home about 5kms from where I stay but I can’t see her for her own health.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
RR vs KXIP Live: Royals chase down highest total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets
RR vs KXIP Live: Royals chase down highest total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Mangaluru cops catch thieves who stole 11 cellphones within 105 minutes
Mangaluru cops catch thieves who stole 11 cellphones within 105 minutes
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In