Anil Kapoor: ‘Sonam has always been selective, waits for the right role to come to her’

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:06 IST

This year marked 36 years since Anil Kapoor stepped foot in Bollywood and the actor continues to reign the hearts of the audiences. Besides being a successful actor himself, Anil is also a proud father as his three kids are also doing well in the industry - Sonam K Ahuja and Harsh Varrdhan are actors, and younger daughter Rhea is a producer.

Sonam was the first in the family to follow in their daddy’s footsteps but unlike her contemporaries, she has always taken her time in taking up films. Speculations are rife now that her slowing down in the professional space is maybe because she is planning to go the family way with husband Anand S Ahuja.

“It’s not the question of… family is very important (but) Sonam has always been selective. For her to balance her priorities are much easier. She always had a lot of time. After Neerja (2016), a blockbuster, she didn’t do a film for one year after that too! She waits for the right film and role to come to her, and then does it. That has really helped her balance her professional and personal career. I don’t think she has slowed down. There are a lot of films being offered to her, she has only said yes to filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s film, “ says Anil.

Talking further about Sonam, the 62-year-old adds, “She has always been fortunate she was in a position to be very choosy. If you see in the last 11 years of her career, she has hardly done any films. I think that’s great, if you can be choosy. She does what the heart says.”

Anil feels all his three children are very unique in their own way. “Harsh has an appetite for watching films and is carving his own journey. Sonam is a ferocious reader, and that shows in her films. Rhea doesn’t watch too many films, I always tell her to go and watch. She basically watches more shows, and feels strongly ‘I don’t want any other film to influence me.’ That’s why she has always come out with something which comes straight from the heart,” he shares.



The actor himself has been keeping very busy. He’s a chameleon when it comes to acting. Give him any kind of role, a righteous man in Nayak (2001), a negative role in the Race franchise, a hilarious don in Welcome (2007)or his latest Pagalpanti, Anil manages to pull it off with utmost elan. He is also set to enter the historical space with Karan Johar’s ambitious epic Takht.

However, of late there have been rumours that Karan has delayed the film. But Anil clarifies, “I have given three look tests till now. Karan is working very hard, and is very excited about the film. I will be working with a lot of people for the first time — Vicky Kaushal, Karan, and Ranveer (Singh), of course, I have worked with him before.”.

He further adds, “We are also looking forward to spending time together with Janhvi (Kapoor, also his niece). Besides being Karan’s most ambitious film, for him too, the film’s journey is more important, and the fact that we all are doing a film together.”

