Ankita Lokhande joins Baaghi 3, will play Shraddha Kapoor’s sister

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:51 IST

Ankita Lokhande has bagged her second Bollywood project. The actor will next be seen in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3, a continuation of the hit action franchise.

Ankita, who made big-screen debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, will play Shraddha Kapoor's sister in the third instalment of the action series. The actor said she wanted to do an out-and-out commercial film and Baaghi 3 was the perfect choice.

"It is very challenging, but I am confident that my character will strike a chord with the audience. The third instalment is different from the previous two, as Baaghi 3 is more about family bonding,” she said in a statement.

Ankita added, "I play a fun-loving girl, who shares a great bond with her sister. I haven't played anything like this on TV or in Bollywood and the audience will see me in a never-seen-before avatar in my next outing.”

Tiger said at an event that expectations are high after the success of Baaghi 2. He said, “There is pressure because I didn’t expect Baaghi 2 would do the numbers which it did so there is lot of expectations among audience for Baaghi as a franchise.”

The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, will see Tiger Shroff reunite with Shraddha, who appeared in the first film. Riteish Deshmukh plays Tiger's brother in the film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Baaghi 3 is scheduled for a March 6, 2020 release.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 13:38 IST