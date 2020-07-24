e-paper
Ankita Lokhande shares Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara poster: 'One last time'

Ankita Lokhande shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara poster: ‘One last time’

Ankita Lokhande has shared a post on Instagram, dedicated to her ex-boyfriend, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, upon the release of his final film, Dil Bechara.

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 21:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ankita Lokhande has shared the poster for Dil Bechara.
Ankita Lokhande has shared the poster for Dil Bechara.
         

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, has shared an Instagram post, upon the release of his final film, Dil Bechara. Ankita paid tribute to his journey from television to films.

“From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time,” she captioned the post. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. He worked with Ankita on their hit television show Pavitra Rishta and they dated for six years until 2016.

 

View this post on Instagram

From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Ankita had earlier uploaded a picture of a lamp, and had captioned it, “Child of God.” This was the first time she had shared a post dedicated to Sushant since his demise.

Dil Bechara released on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar. It is based is based on John Green’s popular novel The Fault In Our Stars. The hit Hollywood adaptation starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles. Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi opposite Sushant and is directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande told her Sushant Singh Rajput suffered ‘so much humiliation’ and ‘could not take it’

In an interview with PTI, Chhabra talked about his seven-year-long friendship with Sushant, whom he remembers as a man of his word and a student of life. “I don’t know what mindspace I am in right now. It is a mixed feeling, it is bittersweet. The response of people has been overwhelming, the love for Sushant is overwhelming, but I am feeling weird about everything,” the director, who was associated with Sushant since his 2013 Bollywood debut Kai Po Che, said.

In his brief but acclaimed career, Sushant was known for featuring in films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, which marked his last big screen appearance before Dil Bechara.

