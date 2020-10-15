e-paper
Anubhav Sinha claims BJP 'blatantly' copied his Bhojpuri rap song for Bihar campaign: 'In an ideal world, this would cost money'

Anubhav Sinha claims BJP ‘blatantly’ copied his Bhojpuri rap song for Bihar campaign: ‘In an ideal world, this would cost money’

After BJP shared a campaign song, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has called it a ‘blatant copy’ of his rap song, Bambai Mein Ka Baa that featured Manoj Bajpayee.

bollywood Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 12:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Claiming he cannot go to court over this, Anubhav Sinha has said that he was never approached for the use of his song, Bambai Mein Ka Baa.
Claiming he cannot go to court over this, Anubhav Sinha has said that he was never approached for the use of his song, Bambai Mein Ka Baa.
         

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has claimed that a campaign song released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, ahead of the state assembly elections, is a copy of his rap song, Bambai Mein Ka Baa.

Anubhav said in his statement, “I can’t not say this. If I don’t say it I will have a problem with myself. My friends tell me to keep quiet and I love them too. But….. BJP has put out a campaign song for the Bihar elections. The song is a blatant and unabashed copy of the song `Bambai Mein Ka Ba’, that I released six weeks back. A song that I own 100% copyrights of.”

“BJP is a party that governs this country and this sets a terrible example about the way they respect the Intellectual Property rights of others. No one ever reached out to me for my permission. In an ideal world, this would cost money that they can easily afford. I am sure there was a reason why they didn’t. I am happy to believe this is an oversight of the senior members and I am happy to let it go. Also, it is beyond my means and powers to take this to court. Yes. I had to say this. I only expect the courtesy that the supporters do not troll me for saying this. Thank you,” he added.

Sharing the statement, Anubhav tweeted, “Please listen to this song. This doesn’t even use the word Bihar once. @BJP4India #bambaimeinkaba https://youtube.com/watch?v=MKQlxa50GOE.” The original song was conceptualised by Anubhav and actor Manoj Bajpayee featured and rapped in the video.

 

BJP’s campaign song can be found on the official page of BJP India on Twitter. It is titled Bihar Mein E Baa. While Anubhav’s song talked about the reasons why migrants from states arrive In Mumbai, the campaign song claims that Bihar boasts of many facilities and has developed manifold since the NDA rule in the state.

 

Anubhav directed and conceptualised the song that was written by Dr Sagar and Manoj sang and rapped the catchy number that raises pertinent issues of the society. Sankarshan Thakur wrote the English lyrics for the song and Anurag Saikia composed the music for the song.

Also read: ‘We’re together’: Neha Kakkar dispels doubts on relationship with Rohanpreet Singh, says he is always on her mind

Anubhav’s recent film Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu has been slated for a re-release on Friday, October 16. The movie, which focusses on the issue of domestic violence, has also been nominated in Best Film Category in 14th Asian Film Awards alongside Oscar-winning Bong Joon Ho film Parasite, Listen to the Universe, So Long My Son, A Sun and There is No Evil. The film also earned a nomination in the Best Editing category.

