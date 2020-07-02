e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anubhav Sinha says Bollywood has bigger evils to deal with than nepotism: ‘Stop covering up!’

Anubhav Sinha says Bollywood has bigger evils to deal with than nepotism: ‘Stop covering up!’

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has said that there are bigger evils plaguing Bollywood than nepotism.

bollywood Updated: Jul 02, 2020 17:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Anubhav Sinha’s most recent film was Thappad.
Anubhav Sinha’s most recent film was Thappad.
         

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has said that he feels like puking every time someone brings up nepotism. In a tweet, the director wrote that there are bigger evils plaguing the film industry that should be addressed first.

He wrote, “Can I please puke next time I hear of nepotism in Bollywood??? There is so much more vile sh*t that needs to be scavenged through to start finding some semblance to hard facts. STOP COVERING UP!!!”

Hindustantimes

In recent weeks, the filmmaker has spoken about nepotism frequently, after the debate was reignited following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “Whatever be the internal politics of Bollywood, like the basic idea of this country, it rises miles above religion and caste. Don’t let that be corrupted please. We have as many examples of nepotistic failures as we do of ‘outsider’ successes,” he wrote in his tweet.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra says ‘kill them with your work’ after Anubhav Sinha praises her success despite being pulled down

On the day of Sushant’s death, he had tweeted, “The Bollywood Privilege Club must sit down and think hard tonight. PS- Now don’t ask me to elaborate any further.”

In a recent Zoom chat with Vaani Tripathi Tikoo, he said, “Obviously, this is tragic. But what is going on in the aftermath of that is a farce. Suddenly, there’s this crowd of a whole lot of people who have become the advocates of outsiders. They don’t understand what outsiders mean and what insiders mean. That has nothing to do with the industry. Suddenly, they have the right of question, and then this new troll brigade.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Senior citizens, Covid-19 patients can vote in elections via postal ballots
Senior citizens, Covid-19 patients can vote in elections via postal ballots
Defence Ministry’s nod to 33 new fighter jets including 21 Russian MiG-29
Defence Ministry’s nod to 33 new fighter jets including 21 Russian MiG-29
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
LIVE: All monuments in India, including Taj Mahal, to reopen from July 6
LIVE: All monuments in India, including Taj Mahal, to reopen from July 6
99-year-old man, Bengal’s oldest Covid-19 patient, recovers
99-year-old man, Bengal’s oldest Covid-19 patient, recovers
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
India logs a Covid-19 recovery rate of 59.52%, with 3.6 lakh cured patients
India logs a Covid-19 recovery rate of 59.52%, with 3.6 lakh cured patients
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In