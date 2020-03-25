Anurag Kashyap is impressed with a funny clip shared by a fan, says ‘tu to aankho se mar dalega’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 08:15 IST

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was in for a surprise when he took to Twitter soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation Tuesday night. While he expressed his views about the call for nationwide lockdown for 21 days to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a fan shared a clip of his own acting and floored the filmmaker.

A fan wrote on Anurag’s wall, “Sir Acting is my passion My Acting audition video Aggressive Acting Performance Negative Role / Killing Scene Perform HochoDiamond suitPerforming arts #Acting #passion Clapper board.” The user also posted a video, supposedly of himself, in which he is seen displaying his “aggressive acting.” Anurag responded, “Bhai .. tu to aankhon se hi maar daale kisi ko .. uff hai yaar. (You can kill people with eyes alone).”

Anurag had tweeted about the lockdown announcement, “8baje raat ke bajaye 8 baje subah bol dete. Humesha hi 8 baje bolte hain aur samay dete hain 4 ghante ka. Uska kya jo paidal ghar ko nikle hai, sheher chor kar? Kyuki train aur bus nahi chal rahi?Ab kahein to kya kahein? Theek hai prabhu. (Why did you announce at 8pm, you could have done this at 8am. He always speaks at 8pm and gives the time of 4 hours. What about those who began on foot for their respective homes? Because trains and buses are not running. What do we say now? It is ok, lord.)”

Earlier, he had sought information on home deliveries, “Is the police stopping the deliveries of @ZomatoIN @MumbaiPolice . Two food orders cancelled bcoz the Valet couldn’t reach. Can you please let us know the situation or are there select places one can order food from. Totally understand situation so only seeking info. Thank you.”

Several Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the lockdown. While Anupam Kher responded to call for lockdown with a folded hands emoji on Twitter, Taapsee Pannu said that staying indoors for 21 days was not a big deal. “21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone ! And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time,” she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel also tweeted, “We are so fortunate to have a strong leader like @narendramodi ji, I am pretty sure these 3 weeks will prove to be most crucial in our fight against Corona and will be remembered as a path breaking action when we will look back at this phase ... Jai Hind.”

