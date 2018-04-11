 Anushka Sharma flies to Bengaluru to spend time with Virat Kohli. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Anushka Sharma flies to Bengaluru to spend time with Virat Kohli. See pics

Anushka Sharma accompanies Virat Kohli to Bengaluru for his IPL match opposite Kings XI Punjab.

bollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2018 16:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reach Bengaluru a day before Royal Challengers match.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reach Bengaluru a day before Royal Challengers match. ((Kunal Patil/HT Photo Files))

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of the most talked about celebrity couples in the country, are currently travelling together. Virat, the captain of the Indian cricket team is currently a part of Indian Premier League 2018 and is captain of Royal Challengers team, based in Bengaluru. Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the horror film Pari, was spotted accompanying her cricketer-husband for his match, to be held on Saturday at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match is opposite Preity Zinta’s team Kings XI Punjab.

The couple were spotted leaving a restaurant in one of the pictures, shared by fan pages on Instagram. A video also shows the two of them entering a hotel in Bengaluru.

The actor and the cricketer tied the knot at a private ceremony in Italy on December 11 and the news came as a surprise to fans.

Neither of them took a long break after their wedding and have been busy with their respective careers. In fact, Anushka is currently working on two films: Sui Dhaaga, opposite Varun Dhawan for which she was shooting in Bhopal till recently and Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

