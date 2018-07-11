Anushka Sharma gets a talking statue at Madame Tussauds, first Indian to get the honour

She is undoubtedly, one of the most loved Bollywood female stars right now. And now, Anushka Sharma’s fans can get up, close and personal to her, thanks to her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. What’s interesting is that the Pari actor is going to have a unique interactive figurine.

“Yes, it’s true that the wax museum is set to unveil an interactive statue of Anushka. Madame Tussauds is extremely selective when it comes to zeroing in on the personalities that gets a unique interactive feature. Thanks to the special figurine, she joins the list of illustrious global icons such as Oprah Winfrey, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewis Hamilton who also have their interactive sets at the Singapore museum,” says an insider.

Unlike Oprah, Ronaldo and Hamilton, Anushka’s statue boasts of have a feature that will “have her talk”. “In fact, hers will be the first wax statue in Singapore museum with this feature. It’s a new interactive feature that Madame Tussauds is introducing with her figurine. It only proves her popularity across countries because only a handful of global power leaders and icons have such interactive features with their statues,” says the insider.

Explaining the details of Anushka’s figurine, sources inform that her statue will be seen holding a phone. “Guests can take selfies with her statue and she will be heard saying warm greetings if one picks up the phone,” informs the insider. While Anushka couldn’t be reached for a comment, Alex Ward, general manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore says that they are “thrilled to be working with Anushka”.

“She will have the first talking wax figure. Not just families, we also see many young adults from India coming to our attraction, and this is a great opportunity for us to cater to that audience. Anushka has been frequently requested by our guests and we are sure that she will be an incredibly popular addition to our attraction,” he says.

