e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma’s celebrity ‘twin’ Julia Michaels congratulates actor on pregnancy

Anushka Sharma’s celebrity ‘twin’ Julia Michaels congratulates actor on pregnancy

Anushka Sharma’s Grammy-nominated celebrity ‘twin’ Julia Michael has offered her congratulations to the actor on her first pregnancy.

bollywood Updated: Aug 28, 2020 20:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma is expecting a baby and Julia Michaels has congratulated her.
Anushka Sharma is expecting a baby and Julia Michaels has congratulated her.
         

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli announced Thursday they are expecting their first child in January. Their happy news was greeted with ecstatic comments from friends, family and fans.

Even Grammy-nominated singer Julia Michaels, better known in India as Anushka’s celebrity doppelganger, congratulated the actor. “Congratulations twin!,” she wrote in a comment.

Hindustantimes

They connected online last year when pictures of Julia went viral on desi social media after fans realised how much she looked like Anushka. She tweeted to Anushka, writing, “Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol.” She even shared a photo combo of their pictures which had gone viral. Replying to her, Anushka had replied, “OMG YES!! I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Julia had said, “I started seeing things about us online, and then decided to tweet her to say ‘Hi’. She was so incredibly nice.”

Anushka and Virat shared the same announcement pictures, raking in a total of 15 million likes on Instagram. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” they had captioned the post.

Also read: Aashram review: Bobby Deol’s show has a bark that’s worse than its bite

Anushka and Virat first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. The actor was last seen on the big screen in 2018 romantic drama Zero. She has been keeping busy with the releases of her production--Amazon series Paatal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
LIVE: Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19
LIVE: Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19
‘Pained’: PM Modi tweets to ‘dear friend’ Shinzo Abe, praises his leadership
‘Pained’: PM Modi tweets to ‘dear friend’ Shinzo Abe, praises his leadership
‘Paints itself as victim, shelters terrorists’: Jaishankar pans Pakistan
‘Paints itself as victim, shelters terrorists’: Jaishankar pans Pakistan
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
Supreme Court junks demand to stay Bihar elections due to Covid-19 pandemic
Supreme Court junks demand to stay Bihar elections due to Covid-19 pandemic
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
In poll-bound Bihar, Rahul Gandhi to address virtual rally
In poll-bound Bihar, Rahul Gandhi to address virtual rally
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In