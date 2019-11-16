Arjun Kapoor begins shoot for his ‘film number 14’, shares pics with co-star Rakul Preet Singh

bollywood

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:07 IST

Shooting for Arjun Kapoor’s yet-untitled feature began on Saturday. Director-producer Bhushan Kumar shared a post from the sets of the film also starring Rakul Preet Singh.

Sporting a casual look, the cast and the crew can be seen all smiles, posing for the camera. In another snap, Bhushan along with producer Madhu G Bhojwani is holding a clapper board. Earlier today, Arjun was spotted on his way to the sets of the upcoming movie.

“Enroute to start film number 14,” the actor wrote over a selfie shared on Saturday on Instagram story. In the post, where the actor did not unveil the movie’s title, he tagged film’s director Kaashvie Nair and producer Nikkhil Advani. Arjun later shared pictures with Rakul in which the two were seen teasing each other. “Picture Shuroo... other information bhi upload hogi soon,” he captioned his post.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares an old letter written to him by young Abhishek, wins the internet

The upcoming feature will see Arjun and Rakul sharing the screen space for the first time. It is being produced by actor John Abraham along with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu, and Nikkhil.

Arjun was last seen in this year’s India’s Most Wanted and will next be seen in the war drama Panipat.

The historical saga is set in 1761 and based on the third battle of Panipat. Also starring in the film are Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt along with Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman. Produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, it is slated to hit the screens on December 6.

Rakul, on the other hand, was last seen in Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film opened in theatres on November 15.

Follow @htshowbiz for more