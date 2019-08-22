Arjun Kapoor, Khushi, Anshula come together for father Boney Kapoor at Maidaan mahurat ceremony. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:49 IST

Actor Boney Kapoor’s next production venture titled Maidaan went on the floors on Tuesday in the presence of all his kids except Janhvi Kapoor. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, the film had its mahurat ceremony with a traditional puja, which was attended by the Kapoor family and the film crew.

Pictures of Arjun, Anshula and Khushi sitting beside father Boney Kapoor were shared online. While Boney was in black casuals, Khushi was in a white tee and blue denims. A picture also shows Boney applying tilak on Arjun’s forehead during the ceremony. Boney and directer Amit Ravindernath Sharma are seen wearing garlands in the picture.

Boney Kapoor applies tilak on Arjun Kapoor’s forehead at Maidaan mahurat ceremony. ( Instagram )

Boney Kapoor smiles during Maidaan mahurat ceremony. ( Instagram )

Amit Ravindernath Sharma (left), Boney Kapoor (centre) and Arjun Kapoor (right) at Maidaan mahurat ceremony. ( Instagram )

Arjun had also shared the first poster of the film with the caption, “So proud of Dad, Amit and Ajay sir for telling this untold story of the golden years of football....” Janhvi, who couldn’t make it to the mahurat ceremony, had also wished Boney on Instagram saying, “So proud and excited about this!! Can’t wait to know about the Untold Story of The Golden Years of Indian Football. Best of luck Papa.”

Maidaan will revolve around the golden era of Indian football from 1952-62 and will star Ajay as Syed Abdul Rahim, the architect of modern football in India and south actor Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

Amit Ravindernath’s last release Badhaai Ho recently won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and a Best Supporting Actress award as well for Surekha Sikri.

According to a report in India Today, Boney had earlier said about the film, “I was amazed that not many are aware of someone as significant as Syed Abdul Rahim. He’s an unsung hero whose achievements must be saluted. His team had heroes like Chunni Goswami, PK Banerjee, Balaram, Franco and Arun Ghosh. It takes someone like Ajay Devgn to play Syed Abdul Rahim. With him on board, I can just hope that our film inspires youngsters to play football, and India soon to bring the World Cup home.”

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 11:49 IST