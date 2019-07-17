Arjun Kapoor’s ‘kaala dhaaga’ comment on Anshula’s throwback pic is winning the internet. See pic

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s comment on a throwback picture shared by his sister, Anshula, has lit up the internet. Anshula on Wednesday took to Instagram to share an old picture of herself, with Arjun and their cousins, Rhea Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah.

She captioned the picture, “This is still my expression when @arjunkapoor tells me I should drive hahahaha! Gotta love the 90s when we were all basically a cute messss!” Arjun replied, “Could that kaala dhaaga be any tighter!!!” In the picture, Arjun can be seen wearing a black thread around his neck. Anshula can be seen weeping in the picture, with her siblings surrounding her.

“Crazy!! Love this pic!” Akshay Marwah commented. Rhea, meanwhile, left a heart emoji. “I think this kaala dhaga reminds you of your mother..every Indian mom does this to protect their child,” one fan wrote.

Anshula and Arjun often share throwback pictures on Instagram, usually of their mother, who died of cancer in 2012. On her death anniversary in March, both Arjun and Anshula wrote emotional notes.

“You were my smile and I hope wherever you are I make you smile still... it’s been 7 years since you left us and all your son is asking you is come back na, please,” wrote Arjun. “Time changes nothing. Love you & miss you everyday Ma. 7 years since we’ve felt your hugs, heard you laugh or held your hand. Already feels like eternity, but gotta keep on keepin’ on, gotta make you proud everyday, gotta keep feeling your love with every heartbeat of our own. #AlwaysAndForever,” wrote Anshula.

Arjun these days is making headlines for his relationship with Malaika Arora. The couple often leaves comments on each others Instagram posts as well. On Arjun’s birthday in June, Anshula wrote, “Happy birthday bhai @arjunkapoor I love you the mostest. You will always be the most important person in my life. You’ve got the biggest heart I’ve ever known & I’m so grateful that I have you, that I’ve always had you watching over me.”

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 15:21 IST