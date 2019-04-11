Arjun Kapoor shares a special Sibling Day post for sister Anshula Kapoor. See throwback pic

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a special Sibling Day post for sister Anshula Kapoor. He may be a day late in wishing her but he more than made up for it with a heartfelt message.

Arjun shared a throwback picture with Anshula and their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor. He thanked his mother for giving birth to his sister. “Mom u gave birth to a special child, She wore matching WWE t shirts just to be More like me & spend time with me... guess what my sibling turned out to be better than me & the best part of me... the day is gone but still... #happysiblingsday,” he captioned the picture.

The photo shows Arjun and Anshula as kids, wearing matching T-shirts with WWE champions’ faces on them. Anshula commented “Love you” on the picture. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Arjun and Anshula’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor left sweet comments on the picture as well.

Anshula and Arjun share a great relationship. During his latest appearance on Koffee With Karan, when asked how he would react if he woke up from a coma after 20 years, he said he would ask “Where is Anshula?” The two siblings have been a constant source of support for their half-sisters Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor since their mother and actor Sridevi died in February last year.

Arjun said on the show that it was what his own late mother would have wanted him to do. “A moment changes everything, I have been through that moment, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I and Anshula did everything out of pure honesty because we knew that we would have needed somebody at that time. We couldn’t have that but that doesn’t mean Janhvi and Khushi shouldn’t. My mother would have wanted that. If she was alive, the first thing she should’ve said is, ‘Go be there’. Don’t hold any grudges; life is too short,” he said.

Arjun will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker-directed Panipat with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The historical period drama will see Arjun in the role of Sadashivrao Bhau who served as the Sardar Senapati (commander-in-chief) of the Maratha army during the third battle of Panipat.

