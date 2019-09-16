Arjun Kapoor shares video of Ranveer Singh’s ‘naamshakal’ from Jaipur. Watch here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:42 IST

Arjun Kapoor is missing his friend and co-star Ranveer Singh dearly. So when he met his namesake in Jaipur on Sunday, he couldn’t resist making a video with him.

Arjun shared the video on his Instagram stories on Sunday. “Baba you’re not here but I have somebody else to replace you with,” he says while sitting in a cab. He turns his phone to the driver who says his name out loud: ‘Ranveer Singh’. “Baba tu nahi toh tera naam hi sahi. I miss you but I have Ranveer Singh with me,” Arjun adds in the video.

“Humshakal nahi naamshakal,” he wrote with the video and tagged Ranveer. However, the right caption would have been ‘humnaam’, which means people with same names. Ranveer reposted the video on his own Instagram stories. He shared a bunch of laughter and kiss emojis for Arjun with a folded hands emoji.

Arjun and Ranveer have long been friends and even participated in the AIB Roast together. They worked together in Gunday with Priyanka Chopra. Ranveer also had a special role in Arjun Kapoor’s Finding Fanny. Ranveer’s now wife Deepika Padukone played the female lead in the film.

Arjun will soon be seen in Panipat with Sanjay Dutt. Ranveer is currently shooting for Kabir Singh’s 83. He plays former cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film based on India’s victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer will also be seen in Takht with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. He plays Shahjahan’s son and heir apparent Dara Shikoh while Vicky plays his brother and Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The film has not begun shooting yet and will release next year.

