Arjun Patiala posters: Diljit Dosanjh turns cute cop, Kriti Sanon is a sharp reporter. See pics

New posters of Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Arjun Patiala are here to leave you amused and wanting for more. The forthcoming film directed by Rohit Jugraj which also stars Fukrey actor Varun Sharma is rescheduled to hit the big screens on July 26.

Film director Rohit shared the poster of Diljit and called him a ‘quirky, madcap riot’ in the caption on Instagram. Arjun Patiala comes as Diljit’s second stint in Bollywood as a cop after Udta Punjab. Posing like a total dapper on one of the posters, singer-actor Diljit is seen dressed in a Khaki uniform with a burgundy leather jacket put on over the uniform. What comes as a surprise element in the look is the bullet belt, which holds beers cans instead of bullets. The colourful and vibrant poster reads, ‘Diljit Dosanjh as Arjun, Muscular nahi Cute, with you, for you, always.’

The second poster featuring the leading lady of the film Kriti Sanon was shared by the actor herself. After playing a reporter in Luka Chuppi, Kriti is back again with a mic in Arjun Patiala. The poster shows her standing by a window in a long frock style yellow kurta with her hairs blowing in the wind. As the actor is shown holding a mic in one of her hands, the poster reads ‘Kriti Sanon as Ritu, Bijli se Tezz.’

Varun also shared a poster of himself as a cop riding on a sky blue scooter loaded with a number of grocery items. He looks all chirpy on the poster which reads ‘Varun Sharma as Onida, Isske Paas drama hai.”

Arjun Patiala is being co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

