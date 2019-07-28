Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades announce newborn son’s name with cute post: ‘Say hello to baby Arik Rampal’

Actor Arjun Rampal has revealed his newborn son’s name in an Instagram post. “Say hello to baby Arik Rampal,” he wrote on Sunday, alongside a picture of the baby holding onto his father’s hand.

Arjun captioned the picture, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal.”

Several fans and well wishers left comments under the post. “Congratulations to the magic of new beginnings,” wrote one person. Another wrote, “Congratulations to your bundle of joy!!! God bless the little one!!!”

Arjun and girlfriend Gabriella Demtriades welcomed their baby on July 18, at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Gabriella on Saturday shared a picture of herself, with Arik resting on her shoulders. “Tired but in love,” she wrote. A few days ago, Arjun had shared a throwback picture from his youth, and wondered in the caption if his baby would look like him. The couple still hasn’t provided a clear look at their baby, choosing instead to crop out his face.

Arjun had separated from his wife Mehr Jesia last year after 20 years of marriage. They have two teenage daughters, Maahika and Myra. Talking about his daughters’ reaction to Gabriella’s pregnancy, Arjun had said in Hindustan Times Brunch interview, “It’s personal and not something that I’d like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.”

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 13:54 IST