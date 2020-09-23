Arjun Rampal returns to sets of NailPolish, says ‘Pray for our health’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 07:55 IST

Arjun Rampal has shared his look from his upcoming project, titled NailPolish. The actor recently returned to work amid coronavirus pandemic and asked his fans to pray for the crew’s health.

Sharing a still from NailPolish on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “So good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks of. Pray for our health. On the sets of #NailPolish Coming Soon. #BehindTheScenes @zee5premium #ManavKaul @anandntiwari @rajitkapurofficial @madhoo_rockstar @bugskrishna @tyyproductions @dhirajjkapoor @pradeepuppoor7.” In the still, the actor is in a blue silk kurta and is in conversation with someone. He also attached a picture of his co-star Manav Kaul, who is seen in a jovial mood.

Arjun, along with his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their one-year-old son Arik, was stuck on an extended vacation in Karjat during lockdown. “We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency,” he had told Mid-Day. “Since there are no cases here, we are secure. We have an open space and [are enjoying] being amid nature instead of confined to an apartment,” he added.

The couple had also shared glimpses of their time in Karjat on Instagram. Arjun had shared a video from the location which had a large swimming pool, a big backyard with tall palm trees and a gym. It showed them playing board games, spending time with a golden retriever and Arik.

Also read: When Kajol revealed that daughter Nysa convinced her to do Dilwale: ‘I wanted to cry, I wanted to laugh’

He had also shared the first clear pictures of his son on his first birthday in July. “On Arik’s first birthday, it’s time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy,” he wrote in caption, alongside a tonne of adorable pictures.

Follow @htshowbiz for more