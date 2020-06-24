e-paper
Arti Chabria shares adorable message on first anniversary: 'May God bless us and protect our love'

Arti Chabria shares adorable message on first anniversary: ‘May God bless us and protect our love’

Arti Chabria celebrated her first wedding anniversary and also thanked her fans for love wishes and love. Check out her posts here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Arti Chabria has shared picture from her Mauritius trip, posting a lovely message on her first wedding anniversary.
Arti Chabria has shared picture from her Mauritius trip, posting a lovely message on her first wedding anniversary.
         

Bollywood actor Arti Chabria celebrated her first wedding anniversary this week and shared a heartfelt message on the occasion. She posted a picture with her husband Visharad Beedassy.

“Oh! How 1 year has flown by, it feels like yesterday that we were lying on the beaches of #Mauritius ~ Happy Anniversary to Us MY LOVE! May God bless us and protect our love. #goodvibesonly #jaibajrangbali #love #happiness #beach #blueksies #couple #couplegoals #perfectsoulmate #mymrperfect #happyanniversary #anniversary #weddinganniversary,” she wrote.

 

 

Arti and Visharad got married last year and had said about him in an interview, “I had many times given up on the idea that I would find my Mr Right, but my family members always felt that one day, I would find my soulmate. I feel it is because of my family’s blessings that I found Visharad, because he is everything that I had ever dreamt of. I am extremely lucky to have found him after a long wait.”

Arti also thanked fans for their wishes and love. She wrote, “Thank you everyone for all your wishes and blessings.. For all those who made the effort to call us and wish us, and for all those messages, comments and posts.. for our first wedding anniversary. thank you from the bottom of my heart for each one God bless all those people looking out for their perfect soulmate too - May they find their true loves at the earliest. #love #soulmate #besteishes #happiness #goodvibesonly #thankyou #happy.”

Arti was first seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s 2001 film Lajja, based on Kalpana Lajmi’s book. She also featured in films Raju Bhaiyya, Shaadi No 1, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon and Partner.

