Article 15 song Naina Yeh: Ayushmann Khuranna romances Isha Talwar in a soulful, retro number

The second song of Ayushmann Khuranna’s Article 15 is out and it will bring all the romance you need for the weekend. Titled Naina Yeh, the song has Ayushmann romancing Isha Talwar.

Yasser Desai and Aakansha Sharma have crooned the song composed by Piyush Shankar. The lyrics have been written by Rashmi Virag. The lyrics and music have a soulful vibe and the song has also been choreographed to give it a retro feeling. The actors make very restrained, shy moves in the song.The video shows Ayushmann and Isha in wheat fields, at an old fort and in a boat.

The film’s first song, Shuru Karein Kya, was an ‘angry anthem’ that called on Indian citizens to wake up and take action against the caste-system prevalent in our society. Rappers SlowCheeta, Dee MC (Deepa Unnikrishnan), Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire came together for the song that is now a chartbuster.

Expressing his excitement over headlining the project, Ayushmann had earlier said, “I’m always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him (Anubhav) on Article 15.”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha of Mulk fame, Article 15 is based on the theme of social discrimination on the basis of caste, religion and sex which is prohibited under Article 15 of the Constitution. It is reportedly based on the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and murdered.

Article 15 also stars Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios, Article 15 is slated to release on June 28.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 14:09 IST