e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / As a musician, I’m a child, I have no process: Shashank Arora

As a musician, I’m a child, I have no process: Shashank Arora

The actor says that acting will always be his first love, but music is a way to express his creativity.

bollywood Updated: Jul 06, 2020 20:11 IST
Nikita Deb
Nikita Deb
Actor Shashank Arora has released a new single called Kya (iss gaane ka naam hai) on streaming platforms.
Actor Shashank Arora has released a new single called Kya (iss gaane ka naam hai) on streaming platforms.
         

Actor Shashank Arora enthralled everyone with his acting skills in the web series Made in Heaven in 2018, but not many know that Arora has another hidden talent. He is a trained musician, and recently, he released his a single called Kya (iss gaane ka naam hai) on streaming platforms. But he maintains that acting is always going to be his first love.

“Acting and music both go back to my early school days but I don’t think music will ever be a career option, it’s something I do just for me. To keep sane. Never thought about making money from it and I probably never will. I have acting for that,” says Arora.

 

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for listening. #Spotify link in Bio.

A post shared by Shashank Arora (@shashank.arora) on

The actor, whose breakthrough performance was in the 2014’s critically acclaimed film Titli, says that he is very conscious about choosing his on screen roles, but when it comes to music, he just follows his heart. “It’s taken me about 14 years of studying acting to arrive at an approach, where I can differentiate between Titli or Naman or Kabir. As a musician, I’m a child, I have no process, just throwing paint on the canvas and having fun. Maybe I’ll arrive at a method soon,” he says, adding that he doesn’t have any set parameter which he follows to select a role. “There’s the script and storyteller and the distributor and soul, there’s tons of decisions to make and with time you realise the decisions that make you happy. Sometimes, it’s for the soul and sometimes, it’s for the money... but it should always be about the art,” says Arora.

 

The Bharat (2019) actor will next be seen in a show called Gangster Newton, and he is working with his production team to finish the patch work for his next film soon. “I am also working a documentary on the side. The plan is to wear masks and stay safe, which is virtually impossible when you’re shooting films in Dharavi or on location else where with thousands of people. But let’s see, we’ve got to make films,” he signs off.

top news
Delhi’s coronavirus tally crosses 1 lakh-mark, slight dip in cases recorded
Delhi’s coronavirus tally crosses 1 lakh-mark, slight dip in cases recorded
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
Ahead of Bihar’s assembly polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM-S likely to join NDA
Ahead of Bihar’s assembly polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM-S likely to join NDA
LIVE: 1,201 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally at 85,326
LIVE: 1,201 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally at 85,326
UK imposes sanctions including travel ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including travel ban against human rights abusers
Covid-19 casualty in Tirupati denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty in Tirupati denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official
New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In