As a musician, I’m a child, I have no process: Shashank Arora

bollywood

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 20:11 IST

Actor Shashank Arora enthralled everyone with his acting skills in the web series Made in Heaven in 2018, but not many know that Arora has another hidden talent. He is a trained musician, and recently, he released his a single called Kya (iss gaane ka naam hai) on streaming platforms. But he maintains that acting is always going to be his first love.

“Acting and music both go back to my early school days but I don’t think music will ever be a career option, it’s something I do just for me. To keep sane. Never thought about making money from it and I probably never will. I have acting for that,” says Arora.

The actor, whose breakthrough performance was in the 2014’s critically acclaimed film Titli, says that he is very conscious about choosing his on screen roles, but when it comes to music, he just follows his heart. “It’s taken me about 14 years of studying acting to arrive at an approach, where I can differentiate between Titli or Naman or Kabir. As a musician, I’m a child, I have no process, just throwing paint on the canvas and having fun. Maybe I’ll arrive at a method soon,” he says, adding that he doesn’t have any set parameter which he follows to select a role. “There’s the script and storyteller and the distributor and soul, there’s tons of decisions to make and with time you realise the decisions that make you happy. Sometimes, it’s for the soul and sometimes, it’s for the money... but it should always be about the art,” says Arora.

The Bharat (2019) actor will next be seen in a show called Gangster Newton, and he is working with his production team to finish the patch work for his next film soon. “I am also working a documentary on the side. The plan is to wear masks and stay safe, which is virtually impossible when you’re shooting films in Dharavi or on location else where with thousands of people. But let’s see, we’ve got to make films,” he signs off.