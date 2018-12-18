As Twinkle Khanna is deep in meditation, husband Akshay Kumar sneaks in to click a picture

Twinkle Khanna is known for her sparkling wit in her writing and her self deprecating sense of humour. Continuing in the same vein, she shared a picture of herself, deep in meditation but with hair curlers on. Quite a sight it made and capturing it was her husband Akshay Kumar.

Sharing the picture, she wrote on Instagram: “My hair and my mind are unruly beasts! trying to set both in order when Mr K sneaks in and takes a picture :)”

In the picture we see Twinkle in what looks like a bath robe, sitting cross legged, with hair curlers on and eye shut in meditation. She is also doing ‘pranayam’ as her tags indicate.

Twinkle is the author of books such as Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and the latest Pyjamas are Forgiving. Meanwhile, Akshay remains busy as ever. Only on Monday, he tweeted to add that the shoot of his upcoming film, Kesari has been wrapped. He, along with the rest of the cast including Parineeti Chopra, were stationed in Rajasthan for the shoot of a song. Karan Johar, the producer of the film, also shared new pictures from the film.

Akshay has his hands full with other films such as Good News, where he will star with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. He recently announced a new film with Vidya Balan called Mission Mangal. He has completed shooting for Housefull 4.

If not for their work, the couple usually spend time with family. Twinkle and Akshay’s son, Aarav is currently in London, where he is pursuing higher studies while daughter Nitara is in school in India.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018