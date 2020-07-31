e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Atul Kulkarni: People go to see stars in theatres, on OTT it is about content

Atul Kulkarni: People go to see stars in theatres, on OTT it is about content

Lauding the OTT platforms for being far more democratic to actors, actor Atul Kulkarni says what attracts him is the attention to detail given to characters.

bollywood Updated: Jul 31, 2020 15:08 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Atul Kulkarni will be soon seen in web series, Bandish Bandits
Atul Kulkarni will be soon seen in web series, Bandish Bandits
         

Even as the opening of theatres stand pushed as of now and films are queuing up for release on OTTs, actor Atul Kulkarni feels that it is not a long term solution and there will always be a difference between the two mediums.

“I don’t think the audience feels that way that OTT is going to be the way now. The audience is extremely clear about the platforms when they go and see a film. They perceive them both differently. They go to see star in theatres, on OTTs they are looking at content more. It is high time that we understand that ingredient in both the mediums may be the same but there is no point drawing parallels,” he shares.

Lauding the OTT platforms for being far more democratic to actors, the 54-year-old, who has dabbled with the medium with projects such as The Test Case, City of Dreams and upcoming show, Bandish Bandits, says what attracts him is the attention to details given to characters.

“It is a wonderful platform, especially keeping in mind the times that we live in right now. You get to do a character which are written in depth, and have a lot of complexities and also the variety,” he adds. 

The actor also points out that the best thing about the digital platform is that it is still left untouched by the star-craze.

“Basically the audiences need to like the story and plot and love the character. Initially, they might get attracted to the big names attached to a show or film. But if you cannot hold them for more than 15 minutes, then the names don’t matter beyond a point. This is the medium of writers and directors, more than the actors,” Kulkarni opines.

Stressing on how OTTs are no longer the future of entertainment but rather has become the present more so now amid this crisis, the actor says that what has worked for the platforms is its ability to provide personal viewing experience.

“The sheer availability has been its biggest reason for success. It is not just about films and shows but also about documentaries and shorts,” he says.

tags
top news
Charter flights to move Ashok Gehlot MLAs to Jaisalmer amid poaching fears
Charter flights to move Ashok Gehlot MLAs to Jaisalmer amid poaching fears
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
BJP sends legal notices to Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar over Covid scam claims
BJP sends legal notices to Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar over Covid scam claims
China says its Beidou system now fully operational, to challenge US’s GPS
China says its Beidou system now fully operational, to challenge US’s GPS
No Dalit among 200 priests invited for Ram temple event. What Mayawati said
No Dalit among 200 priests invited for Ram temple event. What Mayawati said
American people overwhelmingly back India over China: Survey
American people overwhelmingly back India over China: Survey
‘He was toying with bowlers’: L Balaji lauds former India batsman
‘He was toying with bowlers’: L Balaji lauds former India batsman
25 Years of Mobility in India | Desh Ki Digital Udaan
25 Years of Mobility in India | Desh Ki Digital Udaan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In