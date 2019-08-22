Ayushmann Khurrana comes out in support of Priyanka Chopra, says ‘she’s not an Indian icon, but a global icon’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:21 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has come out in support of his Bollywood colleague Priyanka Chopra, who has been in the line of fire after being called out for a controversial tweet. Ayushman at an event said that Priyanka is doing a good job of representing India on a global stage.

He said, “Priyanka Chopra is representing our country very well. She is not an Indian icon, but a global icon. Being a daughter of an army officer she is a good representative of India.” Ayushmann was speaking at an event held in celebration of his film, AndhaDhun’s multiple National Film Award wins.

A few days ago, a Pakistani-American woman had said at an event that Priyanka had encouraged war between India and Pakistan with a tweet in support of the Indian Army, which was made a delicate time, when cross-border relations were especially strained. Priyanka in response had said that she has fans on both sides of the border, and isn’t in favour of war.

Hi, I’m the girl that "yelled" at Priyanka Chopra.



It was hard listening to her say, "we should be neighbors and love each other" — swing that advice over to your PM.



Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

The woman later took to Twitter to share videos of her exchange, and wrote that Priyanka made her out to be the one in the wrong. “Hi, I’m the girl that ‘yelled’ at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, ‘we should be neighbours and love each other’ — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favour for nuclear war.”

Calling into question Priyanka’s position as a UNICEF ambassador, Pakistan human rights minister Shireen Mazari, had written to UNICEF to have her removed.

Meanwhile, several of Priyanka’s industry peers such as Ali Abbas Zafar, Kangana Ranaut, and others, have spoken in her defence. She has also faced her share of criticism online, as well.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 19:20 IST