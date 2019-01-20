Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap have fun at a birthday party, call themselves posers and lovers. See pics

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently spending quality time with wife Tahira Kashyap, who has been giving breast cancer a tough fight. Basking in the success of his two back-to-back blockbusters Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, the actor has been on Tahira’s side as she finished her chemotherapy sessions. The writer and mother have been sporting her bald look with pride and was in her confident avatar as she partied with Ayushmann and brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana at their friend’s birthday party.

The couple shared a few pictures and videos from the funfilled birthday party on their Instagram stories. Ayushmann and Tahira posed in style for the camera and Ayushmann shared the picture with the caption, “Posers and lovers.” He also shared a small video of her chatting with the guests and captioned it, “Look at this hottie across the table.”

Pictures shared by Ayushmann Khurrana on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Tahira also gave a glimpse of the party on her Instagram stories which is flooded with inspiring messages she received from friends and well wishers.

Pictures shared by Tahira Kashyap on her Instagram.

Tahira had ditched the wig a few days ago and had introduced her bald avatar on Instagram with the caption, “Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful#selflovenomatterwhat.”

Several Bollywood actors had praised the writer for putting up a powerful front in her fight against cancer. While Ayushmann called her “Hottie” in the comments section, Deepika Padukone had called her “HOT” and Twinkle Khanna called her “super cool.”

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 18:38 IST