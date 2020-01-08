e-paper
Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff shares picture from film's Jaipur sets, see it here

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff shares picture from film’s Jaipur sets, see it here

Tiger Shroff, who is in Jaipur with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor, has shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming film, Baaghi 3.

bollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:10 IST

Asian News International, New Delhi
Tiger Shroff at the sets of Baaghi 3 in Jaipur.
Tiger Shroff on Wednesday shared a monochrome picture from the sets of his upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3 on social media. The Heropanti actor is in Jaipur along with co-actor Shraddha Kapoor for the shooting of the third schedule of Baaghi franchise.

 

The actor in November last year had shared another picture from the film’s shoot in Serbia. He posted a picture of his tanned physique on Instagram and mentioned that the picture was clicked on the second-day shoot of his flick. He captioned it as, “#baaghi3 #actionday2”.

 

View this post on Instagram

#baaghi3 #actionday2

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

The film is going to hit the screens in just two months. The movie helmed by Ahmed Khan will also feature Riteish Deshmukh. It is expected to release in March 2020.

Tiger was last seen in 2019’s highest grosser War alongside Hrithik Roshan. War is the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Thugs of Hindostan.

Tiger will next be seen in Rambo which is a remake of the Rambo film series. The movie is slated for release in 2020.

