Badhaai Ho team parties hard as it inches closer to the Rs 100 crore mark

The Badhaai Ho tunes are ringing aloud at the box office as the film is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club. It was the time to celebrate the feat as the collections of the film went past Ayushmann Khurrana’s expectations. In conversation with Neha Dhupia on her radio show No Filter Neha, the actor had said that he expected the film to collect atleast Rs 60 crore. The entire team of the film including Ayushmann, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and director Amit Ravindernath Sharma came together to celebrate the success of the film.

Besides the Badhaai Ho team, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurana and Prahlad Kakkar also attended the party.

The Badhaai Ho team at the success bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra. (Viral Bhayani)

The Badhaai Ho team at the success bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Surekha Sikri with Neena Gupta, director Amit Sharma and Aparshakti Khurana at the bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Prahlad Kakkar , Atul Kasbekar and Boney Kapoor at the party. (Viral Bhayani)

The film was declared a hit by trade analyst Taran Adarsh just five days after its release. He had tweeted, “While #BadhaaiHo is a Hit in terms of economics, the weekdays ahead will decide two things: [i] Its lifetime biz and [ii] How big a Hit it will turn out to be... Nonetheless, badhaai ho to everyone involved with this film.” According to the latest updates made by him, the film now stands at a total collection of around Rs 89.35 crore.

While #BadhaaiHo is a Hit in terms of economics, the weekdays ahead will decide two things: [i] Its lifetime biz and [ii] How big a Hit it will turn out to be... Nonetheless, badhaai ho to everyone involved with this film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2018

#BadhaaiHo is SUPER-STRONG... Inches closer to ₹ 100 cr Club... [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.60 cr, Sun 8.15 cr, Mon 2.60 cr, Tue 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 89.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2018

Badhaai Ho is a story of a middle-age couple who are expecting a child while having a son of a marriageable age. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao play the middle age parents who find themselves in an embarrassing situation as they are set to welcome their third child. Ayushmann plays the role of their elder son who is dating his colleague (Sanya Malhotra) while Surekha Sikri is seen in the role of the grandmother known for her bad temper. The film has been appreciated for its interesting screenplay, tongue in cheek dialogues and wonderful performances by its cast members.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 17:39 IST