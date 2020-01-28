Before Alaya F debuts with Jawaani Jaaneman, here are 15 stunning photos of Kabir Bedi’s granddaughter

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 09:03 IST

Alaya F, the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, is all set to make a splash in Bollywood with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman. In her debut film, she plays the teenage daughter of Saif Ali Khan’s character, who doesn’t know of her. It is only when she lands up at his doorstep and announces that she is pregnant with her boyfriend’s child that he gets to know of her existence.

Before Jawaani Jaaneman hits the theatres on January 31, here is a look at some of her gorgeous pictures on Instagram:

During the launch of the song Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya was asked about choosing an unconventional role for her debut film. “It’s not so much about choice, I would say. I am very fortunate to have fit into this role so perfectly. It’s not like someone said, ‘Hey, we are going to tailor-make a film for you with a director of your choosing and everything else.’ I gave auditions. I auditioned for Jawaani Jaaneman as well, and I’m so grateful that this is the film that I ended up fitting so perfectly into because it’s with Saif sir and Tabu ma’am, and so many other talented people. I couldn’t have even asked for anything better.”

“I’m even happier that it is an unconventional choice because I hope to make all sorts of choices through my career – conventional and unconventional. I can’t wait to see what happens next,” she added.

At the event, Saif hailed Alaya for coming well prepared on the sets and said that he “felt the same energy” while working with her that he did while working with Shah Rukh Khan. “It was unbelievable. We have done a six-minute scene in one shot, with no problem from her side,” he said.

Produced by Black Knight Films, Northern Lights Films and Pooja Entertainment, Jawaani Jaaneman will open in theatres this Friday (January 31).

