BFFs Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor look unrecognisable in Maheep Kapoor’s throwback pic. See here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:00 IST

Designer Maheep Kapoor has shared a throwback picture of childhood friends, her daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday. Suhana is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey.

Maheep captioned the image, which also includes Ananya’s mom Bhavana Pandey and Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan, “Time flies.”

In the picture, Shanaya and Ananya are noticeably taller than Suhana. Each of them is smiling for the cameras, as they pose on the red carpet of an event. “Look at these baby girls,” one person wrote in the comments. “Next Gen!!” wrote another. Bhavana commented, “It really does look toooooo adorable.” The picture has received over 10000 ‘likes’ in just a few hours.

Ananya made her Bollywood acting debut with this year’s Student of the Year 2, opposite fellow debutante Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. She will next be seen in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Shanaya took her first steps in the film industry by assisting on cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming biopic of pilot Gunjan Saxena. Suhana, meanwhile, is studying filmmaking at NYU.

Ananya spoke about Suhana’s Bollywood debut to Pinkvilla. She said, “She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act. She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 17:59 IST