Bharat song Turpeya: Even Nora Fatehi’s belly dancing can’t keep Salman Khan from missing Katrina Kaif

Actor Salman Khan has shared a brand new song from his upcoming film, Bharat, titled Turpeya. The song also features Nora Fatehi as a belly dancer.

Turpeya shows Salman as a navy officer, singing about how he misses his homeland no matter where he is. He is seen surrounded by other men from navy and scantily clad dancers. The men dance together, singing praises of their country. With this clash in aesthetics -- patriotism mixed with sensuality -- the video gets confusing very quickly.

One scene from the song shows Salman at a church wedding, looking longingly at a couple, dreaming about his own beloved, played by Katrina Kaif. He imagines her in a white wedding dress but as soon as he spins her around, Thanos snaps her out of existence. You’ll know what we mean when you watch this video:

So far, songs like Slow Motion, Zinda, Aithey Aa and Chashni have been released from the film. Spread over a span of 60 years, the film has some scenes recreating the Partition of India and other important moments from the country’s history. Director Ali Abbas Zafar had revealed in an Instagram post that shooting for those scenes was the most challenging.

Bharat stars Salman with Katrina as the female lead. It also features Nora, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and is slated to release on June 5.

First Published: May 22, 2019 14:30 IST