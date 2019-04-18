Bhumi Pednekar gets blisters on her face during Saand Ki Aankh shoot, calls them her ‘battle scars’

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha, has got blisters on her face after shooting in north India’s searing heat and wearing prosthetic makeup. The actor is playing a 60-something woman in Anurag Kashyap’s Saand Ki Aankh. The actor, however, used nothing except aloe vera and has said that she is treating the burns as “battle scars”.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is being produced by Anurag. Saand Ki Aankh is based on the life of real-life shooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law, Prakashi Tomar, from Uttar Pradesh, better known as ‘shooter dadis’.The first look poster of the film was recently released and grabbed appreciation for Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi’s look as old women.

A source told Hindustan Times, “Bhumi plays the character of Chandro Tomar, who along with her sister Prakashi (played by Taapsee Pannu), are the oldest women sharpshooters of the world. Bhumi has to undergo three exhaustive hours of prosthetics to become Prakashi every single day and then she is shooting for more than eight hours in the heat of Uttar Pradesh. The heat and the dust and the long hours under the sun made prosthetics react differently on Bhumi and we noticed after shoot one day that her skin has been burning. Bhumi had not spoken about this at all and was continuing to shoot because she knew that we are on a tight schedule.”

A DNA report quoted Bhumi as saying, “The only thing that I could do was use aloe vera to cool down my skin and face. I could not apply any medicated skin care products because I didn’t know which one would cause further reactions. As an artiste, this film has creatively pushed me and satisfied me to the fullest. In fact, I’m proudly treating my burns as battle marks from a project that I have given my everything to.’’

“A mix of chemicals like latex and adhesive was applied on Taapsee and Bhumi’s faces daily to make them appear older. What started as a small rash spread to the latter’s entire face and caused superficial burns,” a source told the website.

