Bihar’s bicycle girl Jyoti Kumari to play lead role in a film based on her life, Atmanirbhar

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:50 IST

Young girl Jyoti Kumari, who cycled all the way from Gurgram to Bihar, will now play the lead role in a film based on her. She had cycled for 1200km with her injured father riding pillion with her as she headed to her village in Darbhanga.

A Mumbai Mirror report said the film will explore the problems that led to Jyoti’s journey. Shine Sharma will direct the film in Hindi, English and Maithili.The daily also quoted Jyoti as saying, “It feels very good,” when asked about the film titled Atmanirbhar.

Shine will also produce the film with his friends Miraj, Fairoz and Sajith Nambiar, under the banner of WemakeFilmz. As per a PTI report, the film will be shot in real locations but it will not be a documentary.

About her journey, Jyoti had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “If I had not undertaken this journey, my father would have died of hunger. Problems increased after the lockdown. Our landlord wanted to throw us out. He had even cut the power twice as we hadn’t paid the rent. Since my father had no income at all, we thought of returning home somehow.”

“I told my father that I would take him home on the cycle, but he did not agree. He repeatedly told me that I will not be able to manage it, I withdrew Rs 1000 from the bank and managed to collect Rs 500 to buy a second-hand cycle. I would ride the bike for more than 50 -60 km every day. Cycling across long bridges was challenging. We would stop at a petrol pump, spend the night there. People offered us food and drink. Whenever we could, we would hitch rides,” she added.

She had also said, “I had to leave my studies in eight grade but now I can go back to school. I want to study so that my father doesn’t have to migrate for work and face a similar situation again.”

