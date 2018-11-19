Birthday girl Tara Sutaria poses with Ananya Pandey, Arjun Kapoor hides face from paparazzi. See pics

While the biggest names of Bollywood turned up for the Lux Golden Rose Awards on Sunday, the rest of their day wasn’t any less eventful. From birthday parties to dinners with friends, our stars had a busy weekend and a busier Monday.

Student of the Year 2’s Tara Sutaria celebrated her birthday with the film’s team on Sunday. She was seen with her co-stars Ananya Pandey, Tiger Shroff and director Punit Malhotra at her birthday party. Tara wore a short navy skirt and a sequined top with a long shrug. Ananya was seen in a dainty white top and blue jeans.

Other star kids to enjoy a day out were Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya. The babies were seen having fun on a bouncing castle and a see-saw.

Singer Sophie Choudhary was spotted with big balloon and a teddy bear as she visited Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s newborn daughter on Monday. Actor Priyanka Chopra was also spotted in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk where she is shooting for her film, The Sky Is Pink.

Actor Arjun Kapoor was also spotted as he hid his entire face from the cameras. He wore a mask on his mouth, a hoodie over his head and sunglasses to apparently keep his look from a new movie a secret.

Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neelima Azim was spotted with his daughter Misha. While she posed for the cameras, she asked the paparazzi to not take her granddaughter’s pictures.

