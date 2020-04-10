Bobby Deol: I feel lucky to have my son back in India before the lockdown started

bollywood

Before Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, actor Bobby Deol had quite a memorable holiday in New York, US. He also spent quality time with his elder son Aryaman, who is studying Business Management there. However, Deol says leaving his son behind, amid the rising Covid-19 cases, did make him worried.

“It had already created havoc in China, Iran and Italy. When I was in New York, I remember discussing with the locales there about coronavirus but they didn’t take it seriously. Only when I returned to India, my wife (Tanya) and I got paranoid as WHO had declared a medical emergency and we asked our son to return immediately,” Deol shares.

Aryaman reached Mumbai on March 8, and by that time, says Deol, “the disease had accelerated so much in the US that the university called for a complete shutdown and travel restrictions were put by the government.”

While, the actor is disturbed by what’s happening in the world, having his son with him makes him feel grateful. “I really feel lucky to have him back in India before the lockdown. At home, it’s like one big joint family; we’re playing games and working out in our gym to stay occupied and relaxed,” he says.

Looking at the present scenario, Deol says it’s no less than a sci-fi Hollywood movie and we all need to fight this together. “Initially, I felt a little disoriented because, when you wake up in the morning and start your day like it’s any other day, the reality hits you hard and you realise you can’t step out of your house. What we used to see in movies is happening for real. Everybody is going through the same thing and but we have to be strong and fight it out. If you feel low and anxiety, just call up your friends and family but don’t let that eat you up,” he asserts.