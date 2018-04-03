Bollywood directors watched Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail and their one-word review is ‘genius’

In the absence of Blackmail’s lead star Irrfan Khan who is in the UK undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour, the makers have come up with the perfect promotional strategy for the film. They have shown Blackmail to the people who understand cinema best, directors, and let them do the talking. After the special screening for Irrfan’s Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan, the makers of Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail organised a special screening for Bollywood directors and the response is overwhelming.

Filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Amol Gupte, Nishikant Kamat, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Tanuja Chandra, Meghna Gulzar, Ravi Udyawar, Rensil D’Silva, Sudhir Mishra, Sriram Raghavan, Soumik Sen, Pradeep Sarkar and Mukesh Chabbra, among others, attended the special screening of Blackmail and can’t stop raving about the film.

The directors posed for a picture, capturing the creative minds of the industry in a single frame.

Impressed by Blackmail, the directors shared their thoughts on the Abhinay Deo directorial.

Meghna Gulzar tweeted, “#Blackmail is twisted and terrific! Unguessable till the last turn. Superlative work by the entire team! Dev had me. Emotionally entangled and evil with even flourish! There’s nothing you can’t do Sir.. @irrfank #Blackmail”.

Filmmaker Soumik Sen also took to Twitter to share, “The genius of @irrfank in complex shades of Career best turn from @arunodaysingh7,usual brilliance from @IamKirtiKulhari @divyadutta25, a stunning score makes #blackmail a winner.”.

Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava also shared, “Had so much fun watching #blackmail. It is mad and crazy and unexpected! Congratulations @AbhinayDeo and @priyagupta999!”.

Earlier, a completely floored Amitabh Bachchan had also tweeted, “T 2760 - Saw a delightful film today .. “BLACKMAIL” ..https://youtu.be/TDF1qdUtbzw .. a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing ..Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity .. !!”

Blackmail also features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao. It is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Deo’s RDP Motion Pictures.

