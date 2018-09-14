Bollywood writer Brij Katyal dies of cancer, Neena Gupta pens tribute

Veteran film writer Brij Katyal, who penned the story of Shashi Kapoor-Nanda hit, Jab Jab Phool Khile, passed away Thursday afternoon at a hospice in suburban Bandra.

According to his close associate, writer-director Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Katyal was battling with cancer. "He was suffering from rectal cancer and was admitted to Shanti Avedana Ashram, where he died in the afternoon. He was around 85-86 years old," Iyer told PTI.

"I had learnt the art of writing from him. It's a great loss," she added. One of the most accomplished writers of the film industry, Katyal also has writing credits to his name in many TV serials such as Dillagi, Saans and Pal Chhin, both directed by Neena Gupta.

Neena was present by his side during his last days and wrote a heartfelt message on Instgram: “A free of charge hospic called shanti avedna sadan at mountmary thank u for looking after my writer friend brij katyal who wrote saaans for me .a beautiful human being but see inspite of seeing so many movies and listening to wise words that don t give everything away to anyone before u die we do the same mistakes and then suffer . Lecture nahin hai samne ki sachchai hai,”

His stint in movies also includes Ajooba and Yeh Raat Phir Na Aayegi, among others. Katyal is survived by an adopted son. The last rites of the writer will take place at his Khandala residence.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 09:57 IST