Books helped me through depression: Manav Kaul

Low points in life either make or break you. And, actor Manav Kaul who is known for movies such as Tumhari Sulu (2017), Wazir (2018) faced a similar rough patch, knowing little that books would be the ones to save him from it.

Explaining how books helped him understand himself better, Kaul says, “Everyone has low points in their life and even I had some. There was a time when I was severely depressed. After Koi Pe Che released, we had a success party and I had no money to go back home. So, I walked. It was the lowest point of my life. That time I was reading some great writers, Saul Bellow, and Caucasian and it helped me a lot. Literature has superb powers. When you are into a story, you forget everything and think less about yourself. And, it’s important. I kept pushing myself to do what I love to do — to write, direct plays and act. Gradually, I started coming out of it.”

Kaul, who will be in Delhi on June 28 to share his new writings, a travelogue, with the students of National School of Drama (NSD), also had his short story, Prem Kabootar, adapted as a play, for the recent Summer Theatre Festival at Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts. Taking about it, Kaul says, “Prem Kabootar is a short story which was adapted and directed by Sameep Singh. It’s just my writing. I don’t watch my own plays so I haven’t seen it. I heard that its popular and people like it.”

The actor, who has been travelling across Europe for the last one month to complete his new work says he’s been craving for the Indian food. “I haven’t eaten anything Indian for long so Delhi would be a lot of fun this time. I really like roadside vala Rajma Chawal and I always find places where I can have street food in Delhi because that is the best,” says Kaul.

Kaul’s book ‘Tumhare Baare Mein’ struck the right chord with the readers when it released last year, and he credits it to instinctive writing. He says, “ I always write with my own instincts. I don’t follow a path, rule, time and space because it’s not a job. I just love writing and I write whenever it comes to me. All I need is a good coffee and a quiet place to sit. I write at four in the morning, two in the night and sometimes in the afternoons. I don’t think too much; basically, I’m a lazy writer, I guess.”

