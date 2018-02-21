Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in training mode as Mouni Roy crushes on snow

All work and no play is not the mantra of Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy, who will be seen in Brahmastra. The actors are in Bulgaria and are prepping for the film. Brahmastra, a sci-fi thriller according to reports, will start shooting later this month. Both Alia and Mouni shared photos of what they are up to on social media. The film’s lead, Ranbir Kapoor is also in Bulgaria. The actor was also seen going incognito on Mumbai’s streets earlier. Actor Hussain Dalaal, who will also be seen in Brahmastra, shared a picture with Ranbir and Ayan in Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar.

With the film’s leads in training mode, Alia and Ranbir took a selfie with one of their trainers. The trainer, who goes with the Instagram name @portal. ido, shared the pic on the pic/video sharing app and captioned it, “@aliaabhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – harddd working, dedicated, talented people. So much heart in these two – it’s an honor to call you friends and students guys. #brahmastra #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #movementculture #idoportal.”

Brahmastra is the first film from the upcoming fantasy adventure trilogy by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

While Mouni can be seen enjoying her time in Bulgaria quite playfully, Alia is soaking in the serene beauty of the place.

Checkout some previous pictures of Ranbir and Ayan that were doing the rounds online:

Brahmastra will bring Amitabh, Ranbir and Alia together first the time. It is first part of Ayan’s trilogy and will release on Independence Day, August 15, 2019.

Naagin fame actor Mouni will make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. The film will be directed by Reema Kagti and is about India’s first Olympic medal win in 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games at London. Gold will release on Independence Day, 2018.

