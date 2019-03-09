Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor plays Shiva, an artist and a soldier in Ayan Mukerji film
In a new Instagram post, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji describes how Ranbir Kapoor has been part of the Brahmastra-making process, right from its inception. He also shared what the actor will be seen as onscreen.bollywood Updated: Mar 09, 2019 10:03 IST
Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, which has been in production for long, is getting ready for its release. Earlier this week, the film’s lead star cast and its director Ayan Mukherji were in Prayagaraj’s Kumbh Mela for the release of the film’s logo. Incidentally, it was also the time Ayan made his Instagram debut.
Now, Ayan has shared more information on how Brahmastra came into being, how and where the idea was born and how actor Ranbir, who is also among his closest friends, was the first person to know of it.
Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of Ranbir from the sets of the film and wrote: “Director & Actor. Ranbir - The absolute first person to have heard about Brahmastra and the first to have jumped on for the ride! On a writing trip for Yeh Jawaani in May 2011, is where the idea was born... and Ranbir was my very first phone call. There is so much to share about B.astra, but it is fitting that the first team member this Insta journey touches upon is... Ranbir aka Shiva aka Rumi aka Artist aka Soldier! More over the next few... #brahmastra #shivadiaries.”
View this post on Instagram
Director & Actor. Ranbir - The absolute first person to have heard about Brahmāstra and the first to have jumped on for the ride ! On a writing trip for Yeh Jawaani in May 2011, is where the idea was born... and Ranbir was my very first phone call. There is so much to share about B.āstra, but it is fitting that the first team member this Insta journey touches upon is... Ranbir aka Shiva aka Rumi aka Artist aka Soldier ! More over the next few... #brahmastra #shivadiaries
On the concluding day of the Kumbh Mela, the makers and the cast of the film gave their fans a glimpse of the film’s logo in the sky, using drones. This is the first time ever where the makers of a film have involved drones and announced the logo on such a huge scale on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri.
Also read: Did Priyanka Chopra’s many wedding ceremonies leave husband Nick Jonas fed up? Singer says yes
The makers also shared a video where Amitabh Bachchan can be heard describing the god of all weapons, Brahmastra. In the video, Ranbir asks him if there is any weapon which in is bits and pieces but if one was to join them, it forms a circle and one that has a sign embossed on it. To that, Amitabh replies that there is one such a weapon, Brahmastra: the most powerful of all weapons and the pride of our culture.
View this post on Instagram
Brahmāstra Official Movie Logo ! 💥💥💥 #brahmastra Generally late for most things in life, but the posting of this motion logo... 🤦♂️ Big shout out to my team for running hard to get this out... assistants, producers, VFX, sound, music! To all the behind-the-scene stories that went into this 40 seconder 👏... and even more to the larger greater story implied in this unit 🔥💥 I think we’ve managed to share something at the very heart of the entire trilogy in this... To feeling excited and nervous and ON ! The beginning of sharing and giving Brahmāstra to the world 🙏 Let there be ‘Light’!
The team of the film shared a number of pictures from the event and also revealed the names of Ranbir and Alia’s characters. The team had also performed a puja on the banks of the Ganges at Prayagraj.
Brahmastra has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York and Mumbai, among other places.
Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh, Mouni Roy and Telugu actor Nagarjuna.
Brahmastra is first part of a sci-fi trilogy which has been created by Ayan. It is slated to release around Christmas this year.
(With ANI inputs)
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Mar 09, 2019 09:57 IST