Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor plays Shiva, an artist and a soldier in Ayan Mukerji film

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, which has been in production for long, is getting ready for its release. Earlier this week, the film’s lead star cast and its director Ayan Mukherji were in Prayagaraj’s Kumbh Mela for the release of the film’s logo. Incidentally, it was also the time Ayan made his Instagram debut.

Now, Ayan has shared more information on how Brahmastra came into being, how and where the idea was born and how actor Ranbir, who is also among his closest friends, was the first person to know of it.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of Ranbir from the sets of the film and wrote: “Director & Actor. Ranbir - The absolute first person to have heard about Brahmastra and the first to have jumped on for the ride! On a writing trip for Yeh Jawaani in May 2011, is where the idea was born... and Ranbir was my very first phone call. There is so much to share about B.astra, but it is fitting that the first team member this Insta journey touches upon is... Ranbir aka Shiva aka Rumi aka Artist aka Soldier! More over the next few... #brahmastra #shivadiaries.”

On the concluding day of the Kumbh Mela, the makers and the cast of the film gave their fans a glimpse of the film’s logo in the sky, using drones. This is the first time ever where the makers of a film have involved drones and announced the logo on such a huge scale on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri.

The makers also shared a video where Amitabh Bachchan can be heard describing the god of all weapons, Brahmastra. In the video, Ranbir asks him if there is any weapon which in is bits and pieces but if one was to join them, it forms a circle and one that has a sign embossed on it. To that, Amitabh replies that there is one such a weapon, Brahmastra: the most powerful of all weapons and the pride of our culture.

The team of the film shared a number of pictures from the event and also revealed the names of Ranbir and Alia’s characters. The team had also performed a puja on the banks of the Ganges at Prayagraj.

Brahmastra has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York and Mumbai, among other places.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh, Mouni Roy and Telugu actor Nagarjuna.

Brahmastra is first part of a sci-fi trilogy which has been created by Ayan. It is slated to release around Christmas this year.

