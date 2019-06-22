Charu Asopa says every girl dreams of being a bride, thanks Sushmita Sen for ‘making this dream come true so beautifully’, see pics

Actor Charu Asopa, who got married to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev on June 16, has thanked the Bollywood actor for making her dreams come true. She also added that like every girl, she too wanted to see herself as a bride.

Taking to Instagram and sharing new pictures from her Goa wedding, Charu wrote, “Every girl has a dream to see herself as a Bride, thank you Didi for making this dream come true so beautifully..! @sushmitasen47 Love you so much.”

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan cover their faces as they take a stroll in Shimla, fans spot them, see video, pics

She also shared new pictures from the mehendi ceremony, with Rajeev in it. Sharing them, she wrote: “Sehra Sajake Rakhna, Chehra Chhupake Rakhna, Ye Dil Ki Baat Apne, Dil Mein Dabake Rakhna.... #ddljmoment #rajakibittu.” These are popular lines from the hit song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol starrer 1995 hit Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Charu and Rajeev got married in Goa on June 16 as per Rajasthani and Bengali rituals. Before that, they had a court wedding on June 9. The wedding took place at Goa’s Taj Exotica and included a ring ceremony, mehendi and sangeet. While the bride and bridegroom have been sharing pictures on their respective Instagram pages, Sushmita too, shared a number of pictures from the wedding with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah featuring prominently in them.

Rajeev had earlier told Hindustan Times that Sushmita was instrumental in planning and executing the wedding. “She has been working very hard day and night to make things happen, as we don’t have much time at all. June 16 could only happen because of my sister , mom and dad. It’s never easy to do things at the last minute. I am very blessed.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 15:01 IST