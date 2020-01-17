Chhapaak: Parvathy thanks Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar for a story that needs ‘to be told, to be felt’

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone’s new film Chhapaak is getting love and support from all quarters. The latest to speak for the film is Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu; the actor left a long post on Instagram.

She wrote: “‘Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable’ - Banksy. Movies impact and how! #Chhapaak has fortified the undercurrent of awakening I had a year ago through Uyare. For the many Pallavis and Maltis of this world; the ones who survived and the ones who succumbed to the attacks- we owe it to them to keep speaking up. To bring their stories to the fore. Thank you @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone and the whole cast and crew for holding us so close through Malti’s journey. Let’s stay reminded that acid is still sold over the counter in our country and we are losing hundreds of lives every year due to faulty implementation of regulations and stringent deterrent laws.

Let’s stay reminded that one remains party to this by staying apolitical and choosing not to engage and not ask questions. Let’s stay reminded that more often than not its mere luck that lets us walk freely ,myself included, and not because we have the certainty of security. Let’s listen better and get used to the unrest. We are all we have ! #repost @meghnagulzar That need to be told. That need to be felt.”

She commented on the importance of speaking up, adding that how these stories need to be told, over and over again. She also said that one can’t remain apolitical in such situations.

It may be recalled that Parvathy played an acid attack survivor in Malayalam film, Uyare. She played an aviation student, whose life becomes a living hell after her possessive boyfriend throws acid on her when she breaks up with him. Deepika’s Chhapaak is inspired from the story of Delhi girl, Laxmi Agarwal, who too is an acid attack survivor.

