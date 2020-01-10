Chhapaak: Vikrant Massey’s fiancée Sheetal Thakur says Deepika Padukone ‘gut wrenching, beautiful’ in film

bollywood

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 15:38 IST

The first reviews of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak are out, and critics have unanimously hailed the film as well as Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of an acid attack survivor. Vikrant Massey’s fiancée Sheetal Thakur also showered praises on the film and praised the cast for their fine performances.

Sheetal shared a picture with Vikrant from the screening and wrote, “A film which compels you to reflect upon your surroundings. #chhapaak is one such film. Kudos to @meghnagulzar and the team for bringing this conversation up, @deepikapadukone for delivering a gut wrenching yet beautiful performance, and ever so reliable @vikrantmassey87 for yet another flawless portrayal. @thelaxmiagarwal your resilience is so inspiring.”

Earlier, Sheetal had shared a picture of Vikrant and Deepika from the trailer launch on her Instagram account and written, “I’m prouder than I even wanna let you know!! #chhappak.”

Last month, in an interview with an entertainment website, Vikrant confirmed that he and Sheetal got engaged in a low-key roka ceremony. According to reports, the function took place in mid-Novemeber and was attended only by close friends and their families.

“I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time,” he said.

Chhapaak is inspired by the life and journey of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. While Deepika plays an acid attack survivor named Malti, Vikrant will be seen as Amol, a character based on activist Alok Dixit.

Also read: Troll says acid attacker’s religion changed in Chhapaak at last minute, Richa Chadha asks ‘Why do people prove their stupidity?’

In an interview with IANS, Vikrant opened up about working with Deepika. “I do not know what process she follows to create a character but from my observation I can say she internalises the character she portrays on screen and, at times, it takes a toll on her. I know that the character of Malti is special for her and it impacted her as a performer,” he said.

“There were days when she would respond like Malti even off-camera. I think as an actress, she has given her all, emptied herself to create Malti. Perhaps that is why she was overwhelmed during the trailer launch of the film,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more