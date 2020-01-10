Troll says acid attacker’s religion changed in Chhapaak at last minute, Richa Chadha asks ‘Why do people prove their stupidity?’

bollywood

Richa Chadha has lashed out at a troll who claimed to have inside information that the makers of Chhapaak gave in to pressure and at the last minute, changed the name of the antagonist from Rajesh to Basheer Khan aka Babboo.

“Why do ppl come forward to prove their stupidity everyday ? Why? Without understanding the technical aspect? So they changed his name and also, lip movements,the clothes his mother’s wearing? Inki suno to #Chapaak is a science fiction film. And stop lying, you have no friends,” the actor tweeted to the user, who claimed to have got this scoop from a “friend” in Bollywood.

Why do ppl come forward to prove their stupidity everyday ? Why? Without understanding the technical aspect? So they changed his name and also, lip movements,the clothes his mother’s wearing? Inki suno to #Chapaak is a science fiction film. And stop lying, you have no friends. pic.twitter.com/qKROy0Rnef — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 9, 2020

Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak was the victim of fake news recently. Though the film draws inspiration from the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, names have been changed, with Deepika Padukone playing an acid attack survivor named Malti and Vikrant Massey playing Amol, a character modelled on journalist-turned-activist Alok Dixit.

Hours before the release of Chhapaak, an unverified report claiming that Laxmi’s attacker Nadeem Khan aka Guddu was named Rajesh in the film spread like wildfire. This was followed by a campaign to boycott the film for being anti-Hindu and changing the religion of the attacker.

It later emerged that the character based on Nadeem is named Basheer Khan aka Babboo in the film, while Rajesh is the name of Malti’s boyfriend.

There has been a call to boycott Chhapaak on Twitter, after Deepika visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi to expressed solidarity with the students and teachers who were attacked by masked assailants armed with sticks and iron rods on Sunday (January 5) night.

The actor, who has been at the receiving end of violent threats at the time of the release of her film Padmaavat, did not wish to draw attention away from the protests. She said in an earlier interview, “What I wanted to say I said it two years ago when Padmaavat was released. What I am seeing today, it pains me. I hope it doesn’t become the new normal. That anyone can say anything and they can get away with it. I fear and I’m sad. This is not the foundation of our country.”

