Home / Bollywood / Class of 83 trailer: Bobby Deol’s Netflix film, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies, is about encounter killings

Watch the trailer for Class of 83, the new Netflix film starring Bobby Deol and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

bollywood Updated: Aug 07, 2020 10:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Bobby Deol in a still from the Class of 83 trailer.
Bobby Deol in a still from the Class of 83 trailer.
         

Netflix India on Friday released the trailer for Class of 83, an upcoming police drama starring Bobby Deol and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, directed by Atul Sabharwal, is slated for an August 21 release on the streaming platform.

Bobby plays a heroic former policeman in the film, who has been reassigned as an instructor at the Nashik police academy. Spotting young talent but aware of the red-tape that his job is hindered by, Bobby’s character puts together a covert task force that specialises in pulling off encounter killings. “Sometimes, to enforce order, law must be sacrificed,” a character says in the trailer.

 

The film marks Red Chillies’ third collaboration with Netflix, following the shows Bard of Blood and Betaal. It marks Bobby’s return to a starring role after several years. The actor had said in a statement on Thursday, “When Atul Sabharwal (director) and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class Of 83. It is my first attempt on digital and it also happens to be the first film by RCE and Netflix together. It is an exciting and challenging time to be an actor, and I am super excited that everyone gets to see the trailer tomorrow and the film on August 21.”

Class of 83 also stars Annup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Ninad Mahajani, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Sameer Paranjape, Hitesh Bhojraj and Prithvik Pratap.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor defends Gunjan Saxena biopic against backlash: ‘No reason for us to be apologetic’

Netflix India recently released Choked, directed by Anurag Kashyap, the Anushka Sharma-produced fantasy drama Bulbbul, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s noir mystery Raat Akeli Hai, and is gearing up for the release of the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor.

